Nigerian equities close in the red on profit taking

In a chat with CNBC Africa, the World Bank’s President David Malpass said to have a clear line of sight to recovery, countries will need to deal with the health crisis, have vaccines and also deal with the debt which is too large and as well as look for ways to have more durable growth. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways country can drive inclusive growth post-COVID-19.