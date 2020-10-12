Nigerian equities close in the red on profit taking
Profit-taking activities continued at Nigeria’s equities market for the fourth consecutive session. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more on the markets.
How to solve the shortage of health workers on the African continent
Today Omnia Health will kick start its Virtual Healthcare Expo which will look at the latest developments in Africa’s healthcare industry amid the current COVID-19 crisis and the emerging crisis of the lack of professional healthcare in Africa. Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President at Informa Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda’s CMA launches investment clinic to attract small businesses
In order to increase the number of companies utilizing the capital market; the Capital Market Authority has proposed a strategy to attract more SMEs. The Capital Market Investment Clinic is designed to help SMEs become investor ready and encourage an increase in the number of listings on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven filed this report.
South Sudan embarks on demonetisation drive to improve economy
In South Sudan; the government is planning to change the currency to improve the economy, a Tanzanian has been appointed as the new chief of National Revenue Authority and Trinity Energy Limited Oil Company has announced plans to construct a $500 million oil refinery in South Sudan. Akol Dok, Africa Political & Economic Affairs Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
CFG Advisory CEO on how to drive an inclusive recovery post-COVID-19
In a chat with CNBC Africa, the World Bank’s President David Malpass said to have a clear line of sight to recovery, countries will need to deal with the health crisis, have vaccines and also deal with the debt which is too large and as well as look for ways to have more durable growth. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways country can drive inclusive growth post-COVID-19.
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
