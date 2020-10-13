Funding pressures to remain at Nigeria’s fixed income & fx markets

Traders say funding pressures will remain at Nigeria’s fixed income and FX market this week backed by expected OMO maturities. Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
