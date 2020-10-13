Funding pressures to remain at Nigeria’s fixed income & fx markets
Traders say funding pressures will remain at Nigeria’s fixed income and FX market this week backed by expected OMO maturities. Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Nigeria extends suspension of new electricity tariff by one week
The Nigerian government and labour unions have agreed to extend the suspension of the new service-based electricity tariffs by one week.
Videos
#ENDSARS: Protests continue despite plans to dissolve police unit
Reacting to the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police announced that the controversial unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been disbanded. Although the announcement was welcomed, Nigerians have continued to take to the streets demanding that the announcement be gazetted and also called for full police reforms. Joining CNBC Africa for more are Evans Ufeli, Constitutional Lawyer and Rights Advocate and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Partner at PR24.
Videos
Will the G20 extend its debt relief initiative for low income countries?
The G20 led Debt Service Suspension Initiative could be extended by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis and the economic impact that it has had on the world’s poorest countries. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa to unpack the economic data out in the week ahead.
Videos
How to solve the shortage of health workers on the African continent
Today Omnia Health will kick start its Virtual Healthcare Expo which will look at the latest developments in Africa’s healthcare industry amid the current COVID-19 crisis and the emerging crisis of the lack of professional healthcare in Africa. Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President at Informa Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Brandcom
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Brandcom
WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
