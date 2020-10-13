How Apple Plans To Become A Big Player In Health Care

Apple has made some bold moves into health care, a market reportedly worth trillions. But the company's strategy is a bit elusive as it walks the fine line between wellness and medicine. Most recently, the company announced a new blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch Series 6 and a partnership with the Singaporean government to incentivize Apple Watch users to be more healthy. But the company's strategy is a bit elusive as it walks the fine line between wellness and medicine.
