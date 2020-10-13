How Nigeria plans to end informal exports

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has asked informal exporters to formalize their operations in other to get full benefits from. Meanwhile, the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria asking banks to submit details of exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds have been met with debates. Akintunde Sawyerr, Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Kigali’s largest open-air market set to open its doors to online customers

CNBC Africa -
Kimironko Market is among Kigali’s largest and most expansive open air market places that had to operate at a lower capacity than usual in order to comply with official health protocol and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The market sells everything from various food items, to homewares, to clothing and shoes, and now the firm behind kimironkomarket.rw has attempted to take the operation online. CNBC Africa spoke to RG-Consult Inc, Managing Director, Remmyrious Lubega for more.
Read more
Videos

UK’s Tesco suspends avocado supply from Kenyan farm over abuse claims

CNBC Africa -
KCB takes overs deposits from Imperial bank; UK-based Tesco suspends avocado supply from Kakuzi Kenya and the World Bank Group debars Techno Brain Kenya ltd; these are the stories making headlines in Kenya.
Read more
Videos

UNDP launches SDG investor map for South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The United Nations Development Programme has launched a Sustainable Development Goals investor map for South Africa; outlining 30 investment opportunities in four critical sectors that will boost growth prospects. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ayodele Odusola, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme for South Africa.
Read more
Videos

How Africa’s youth can play an active role in the space industry

CNBC Africa -
Over the weekend, the NASA apps Challenge in Kigali announced two winners that are going to represent Rwanda in the global NASA competition, on the side-lines of the event CNBC Africa spoke to Bwiza Charlotte, Co-Lead, NASA Space Apps, Kigali for more on this and what the future of the space industry in Africa for holds.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more
Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved