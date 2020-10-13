How to equip Africa’s youth with skills demanded in the 21st-century workplace

Almost half of the world’s youth will be African by 2100, and the continent’s working-age population will grow by 70 per cent. The number of students pursuing tertiary education globally has grown continuously over the past two decades, bringing with it a need to develop skills and create employment opportunities. Tune in for this special on how to equip the youth with the skills demanded in the 21st-century workplace.
UK’s Tesco suspends avocado supply from Kenyan farm over abuse claims

KCB takes overs deposits from Imperial bank; UK-based Tesco suspends avocado supply from Kakuzi Kenya and the World Bank Group debars Techno Brain Kenya ltd; these are the stories making headlines in Kenya.
Funding pressures to remain at Nigeria’s fixed income & fx markets

Traders say funding pressures will remain at Nigeria’s fixed income and FX market this week backed by expected OMO maturities. Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
UNDP launches SDG investor map for South Africa

The United Nations Development Programme has launched a Sustainable Development Goals investor map for South Africa; outlining 30 investment opportunities in four critical sectors that will boost growth prospects. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ayodele Odusola, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme for South Africa.
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved