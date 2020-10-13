How to equip Africa’s youth with skills demanded in the 21st-century workplace
Almost half of the world’s youth will be African by 2100, and the continent’s working-age population will grow by 70 per cent. The number of students pursuing tertiary education globally has grown continuously over the past two decades, bringing with it a need to develop skills and create employment opportunities. Tune in for this special on how to equip the youth with the skills demanded in the 21st-century workplace.