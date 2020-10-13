JSE CFO on female inclusion in leadership roles

Kimironko Market is among Kigali’s largest and most expansive open air market places that had to operate at a lower capacity than usual in order to comply with official health protocol and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The market sells everything from various food items, to homewares, to clothing and shoes, and now the firm behind kimironkomarket.rw has attempted to take the operation online. CNBC Africa spoke to RG-Consult Inc, Managing Director, Remmyrious Lubega for more.