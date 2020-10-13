Kenya bars 337 digital mobile lenders from CRB listing

Equites Property Fund has declared an interim dividend of 74.44 cents per share, however the group has reported an over 100 per cent fall in its headline earnings per share to 7.6 cents per share. The group also expects that its e-commerce strategy will drive demand in the UK, which saw a sales surge of 26 per cent in the first half of 2020, but its South Africa e-commerce space has not experienced the same highs. Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund, joins CNBC Africa for more.