Kigali Arena gets new management

Rwanda’s 10,000-seater multipurpose arena, Kigali arena will for the next seven years be managed by QA Venue solutions following an agreement between the company and the government of Rwanda. CNBC Africa spoke to Kyle Schofield, Director, QA Venue Solutions for a breakdown of the deal.
