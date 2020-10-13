NSE All-Share Index up over 10% in one-month

Although, the Nigerian equities opened the week on a negative, the All-Share Index remains in positive territory up over 10 per cent in one month and over 5 per cent year-to-date. Joshua Odebisi, Senior Banking Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Kigali Arena gets new management

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s 10,000-seater multipurpose arena, Kigali arena will for the next seven years be managed by QA Venue solutions following an agreement between the company and the government of Rwanda. CNBC Africa spoke to Kyle Schofield, Director, QA Venue Solutions for a breakdown of the deal.
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria plans to end informal exports

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has asked informal exporters to formalize their operations in other to get full benefits from. Meanwhile, the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria asking banks to submit details of exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds have been met with debates. Akintunde Sawyerr, Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Read more
Videos

Gautrain: MEC Mamabolo: What smart mobility means to commuters & Gauteng’s economy

CNBC Africa -
October is Transport Month. For the rest of the month, in the short series Gautrain: Smart Mobility, we will put the spotlight on smarter, clearer, safer and integrated transport that move people, goods and services more efficiently. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo....
Read more
Videos

LCCI: Why Nigeria should start making difficult decisions over rising debt levels

CNBC Africa -
The Lagos Chambers of Commerce of Industry has warned of the implications of Nigeria's rising debt adding that it could reach 34 trillion naira by the end of the year. The LCCI has also called on the authorities to introduce market-driven forex management policies and frameworks. The Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more
Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved