NSE All-Share Index up over 10% in one-month
Although, the Nigerian equities opened the week on a negative, the All-Share Index remains in positive territory up over 10 per cent in one month and over 5 per cent year-to-date. Joshua Odebisi, Senior Banking Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.
