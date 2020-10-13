NSE All-Share Index up over 10% in one-month

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has asked informal exporters to formalize their operations in other to get full benefits from. Meanwhile, the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria asking banks to submit details of exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds have been met with debates. Akintunde Sawyerr, Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.