This is what Rwanda is doing to end child sexual abuse

This weekend saw the International Day of the Girl Child, under the theme, ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’. This theme has taken on a life of its own; adapting to the various gender climates in the different countries and regions around the world. Here in Rwanda, the day was recognised yesterday and, on the occasion, the First Lady Jeannette Kagame launched the, ‘End Child Sexual Abuse’ campaign. CNBC Africa spoke to Donatha Gihana, Gender Consultant about the new campaign and what this year’s theme means in a Rwandan context.
