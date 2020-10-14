Nigeria looks to benefit from improved remittance flows as countries emerge from lock-downs
The International Monetary Fund says remittance flows contracted sharply during the early lockdown period but have shown signs of recovery. Although the IMF says the risk of a decline in payments and transfers from migrant workers back to their home countries is very significant, particularly for those in sub-Saharan Africa. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa to discuss what this means for Nigeria’s economy.