Nigeria looks to benefit from improved remittance flows as countries emerge from lock-downs

The International Monetary Fund says remittance flows contracted sharply during the early lockdown period but have shown signs of recovery. Although the IMF says the risk of a decline in payments and transfers from migrant workers back to their home countries is very significant, particularly for those in sub-Saharan Africa. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa to discuss what this means for Nigeria’s economy.
