Nigerian equities close with marginal gains
The marginal gains seen at Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday were sustained in today’s session. Timchang Gwatau, Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
#ENDSARS: How the protests impact Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19
The #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria comes at a time when the country still has restrictions around mass gathering in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the threat this protest poses to Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight is Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control.
IMF: Global GDP to contract 4.4% in 2020
The International Monetary Fund says the World’s economy will contract by 4.4 per cent this year describing it as the worst crisis since the great depression. The IMF also says that Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will decline by 3 per cent. Also, Finance Minister and Central bank Governors of the G20 group will meet today to address issues ranging from the COVID-19 to a possible extension of the debt relief initiative for poor countries. Niyi Flade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 takes backseat as Nigerians protest for police reforms
Security expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu who is the National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria says the country should brace-up for an inevitable upsurge in violent crimes as a result of the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad by the federal government. He joined CNBC Africa to assess the best- and the worst-case scenario of the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria....
