Nigerian equities close with marginal gains

The marginal gains seen at Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday were sustained in today’s session. Timchang Gwatau, Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigerian equities close with marginal gains

CNBC Africa -
The marginal gains seen at Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday were sustained in today’s session. Timchang Gwatau, Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

#ENDSARS: How the protests impact Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria comes at a time when the country still has restrictions around mass gathering in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the threat this protest poses to Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight is Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control.
Read more
Videos

IMF: Global GDP to contract 4.4% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund says the World’s economy will contract by 4.4 per cent this year describing it as the worst crisis since the great depression. The IMF also says that Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will decline by 3 per cent. Also, Finance Minister and Central bank Governors of the G20 group will meet today to address issues ranging from the COVID-19 to a possible extension of the debt relief initiative for poor countries. Niyi Flade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 takes backseat as Nigerians protest for police reforms

CNBC Africa -
Security expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu who is the National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria says the country should brace-up for an inevitable upsurge in violent crimes as a result of the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad by the federal government. He joined CNBC Africa to assess the best- and the worst-case scenario of the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more
Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved