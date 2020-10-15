Bond Market Outlook: Is South Africa paying junk prices?

The Ford F-150 is the single strongest selling model in the United States. It is also the product that many say keeps the lights on at Ford. While SUVs may be the talk of the automotive industry, competition in the pickup segment has been steadily growing. Ford is also becoming ever more dependent on sales of large SUVs and trucks and on North American customers. Unfortunately for Ford, its Detroit rivals are in a similar position. It also began rolling out the latest generation of its market leading and profit making F-150, which it needs now more than ever. While the Ford Bronco made news when it returned to Ford dealerships with 2021 models earlier this year, the success of the Ford F-150 has long been important to the company's performance. As of October 14, 2020 Ford stock hovered at around $7.60 per share. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb...