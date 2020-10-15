Bond Market Outlook: Is South Africa paying junk prices?
On March 27, Moody’s cut South Africa’s foreign currency debt rating to sub-investment grade; joining the other two major ratings agencies, S&P and Fitch. Seven months on, we examine whether the doomsayers were right or was it all overblown? Joining CNBC Africa to give insight is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec and Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Strategist at RMB.
