COMESA to develop a regional digital common payment scheme for small businesses
Small and medium enterprises account for 80 per cent of the African economy but remain less competitive due in part to lack of a platform which accommodates digital cross-border payments by SMEs. To address this, COMESA Business Council has been making consultations with stakeholders on the establishment of a regional digital common payments policy which would inform the proposed digital integrated retail payment scheme for SMEs. Sandra Uwera, CEO, COMESA Business Council joins CNBC Africa for more.