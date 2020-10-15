COVID-19: How the pandemic impacts the structuring of PPPs for infrastructure projects
#ENDSARS: How the protests impact Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19
The #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria comes at a time when the country still has restrictions around mass gathering in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the threat this protest poses to Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight is Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control.
IMF: Global GDP to contract 4.4% in 2020
The International Monetary Fund says the World’s economy will contract by 4.4 per cent this year describing it as the worst crisis since the great depression. The IMF also says that Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will decline by 3 per cent. Also, Finance Minister and Central bank Governors of the G20 group will meet today to address issues ranging from the COVID-19 to a possible extension of the debt relief initiative for poor countries. Niyi Flade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how much Africa’s top brands could lose over COVID-19
One of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis is the decrease in visibility and brand value. Africa’s top 150 most valuable brands are set to lose up to 12 per cent of its value which is a loss of around $60 billion. Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director at Brand Finance Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Cartrack impresses with solid H1 earnings. Here’s how the business navigated COVID-19 headwinds
Cartrack has reported solid results amid the COVID-19 crisis as it more than quadrupled its interim dividend and a 21 per cent increase in its headline earnings per share. The group’s South African services saw an increase in subscription revenue growth of 17 per cent and its revenue grew 16 per cent to R1.08 billion. Cartrack CEO, Zak Calisto joins CNBC Africa for more.
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
