COVID-19: How the pandemic impacts the structuring of PPPs for infrastructure projects

The International Monetary Fund says the World’s economy will contract by 4.4 per cent this year describing it as the worst crisis since the great depression. The IMF also says that Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will decline by 3 per cent. Also, Finance Minister and Central bank Governors of the G20 group will meet today to address issues ranging from the COVID-19 to a possible extension of the debt relief initiative for poor countries. Niyi Flade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.