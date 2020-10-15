COVID-19 lock-down: Uganda prepares to reopen schools
In Uganda, the country shared plans to re-open schools. Furthermore, $3.2 million is estimated to have been stolen in the latest hack incident that compromised Uganda’s mobile money network. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
DSE sees 1.06% increase in turnover
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has seen a strong rebound as its turnover saw an increase of 1.06 per cent last week, mostly attributed to foreign investors. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of the DSE, Moremi Marwa for more.
Egypt seeks Kenya’s help in resolving GERD dispute
During a recent meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Egyptian Counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, it’s been reported that the two have agreed to work closely on the sensitive issue of the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. CNBC Africa spoke to International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya for his thoughts on how effective this could potentially be and what it could possibly mean for the East African Community.
COVID-19: How the pandemic impacts the structuring of PPPs for infrastructure projects
Lamine Lo, the Director of Finance and PPP’s at Senegal’s Ministry of Economy, Finance and International Cooperation joins
Post-COVID-19: Where will the money come from?
As the COVID-19 pandemic has battered economies, the world is now looking at where the money and growth will be coming from. In its latest report, Anchor Capital looked at the key investment themes that are likely to play out of the next 18 months, providing insights on opportunities and risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the report is Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital.
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
