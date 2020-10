During a recent meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Egyptian Counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, it’s been reported that the two have agreed to work closely on the sensitive issue of the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. CNBC Africa spoke to International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya for his thoughts on how effective this could potentially be and what it could possibly mean for the East African Community.