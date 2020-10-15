Financial markets react to Nigeria’s September inflation data
Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM Market joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to highlights how Nigeria’s financial markets are reacting to Nigeria’s September inflation data.
