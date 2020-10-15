Nigeria’s headline inflation rises to 13.71% in September
Nigeria’s headline inflation for the month of September recorded a 49-basis point rise to 13.71 per cent year-on-year, compared to the 13.22 per cent recorded in August. Food inflation increased for the 14th consecutive month to 16.66 per cent year-on-year. Financial Derivatives say Nigeria’s upward inflationary pressures are exerted by a string of factors compounded by the electricity tariff hike, currency weakness and forex scarcity. Funmi Adebowale, Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.