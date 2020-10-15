PSG Group CEO: How to look at the results
The PSG Group has reported a headline loss per share of R14.14 against earnings of R5.68 in the previous comparable period. This is due to challenging trading conditions, brought on by COVID-19. The investment holding company has declared an ad hoc interim gross dividend of R1.64 per share. The group was reporting for the first time, after significant corporate action was undertaken with Capitec Bank. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.