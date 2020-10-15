PSG Group CEO: How to look at the results

The PSG Group has reported a headline loss per share of R14.14 against earnings of R5.68 in the previous comparable period. This is due to challenging trading conditions, brought on by COVID-19. The investment holding company has declared an ad hoc interim gross dividend of R1.64 per share. The group was reporting for the first time, after significant corporate action was undertaken with Capitec Bank. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 impacts Ghana’s office retail & commercial property market space

CNBC Africa -
Broll Ghana says the closure of the country’s borders to curb the spread of the COVID-19 led to the suspension of many on-going transactions in the office rental market. Broll Ghana also says that Ghana’s office market is currently a ‘tenant’s market’ and will remain so in the short to medium term. Aba Asante-Koranchie, Head, Corporate Real Estate Services, Broll Ghana joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How the Hashtag has become a powerful tool in the social justice movement

CNBC Africa -
Hashtags have characterised many of the World’s biggest movements throughout 2020; from #blacklivesmatter earlier this year, to now #endSARS and #ShutItAllDown here in Africa making serious waves. It seems with almost every new product launch and social justice movement, there’s a well-thought-out hashtag attached; proving that the grouping tool is becoming more and more powerful in this digital age; but are they necessary for efficient communication, and are we using them to their full potential? CNBC Africa spoke to Anne Mazimhaka, Comms expert & Co-Founder of Illume Creative Studio for more.
Read more
Videos

DSE sees 1.06% increase in turnover

CNBC Africa -
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has seen a strong rebound as its turnover saw an increase of 1.06 per cent last week, mostly attributed to foreign investors. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of the DSE, Moremi Marwa for more.
Read more
Videos

Egypt seeks Kenya’s help in resolving GERD dispute

CNBC Africa -
During a recent meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Egyptian Counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, it’s been reported that the two have agreed to work closely on the sensitive issue of the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. CNBC Africa spoke to International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya for his thoughts on how effective this could potentially be and what it could possibly mean for the East African Community.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more
Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved