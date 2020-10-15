SA’s economic recovery plan: Did it hit the spot?

Hashtags have characterised many of the World’s biggest movements throughout 2020; from #blacklivesmatter earlier this year, to now #endSARS and #ShutItAllDown here in Africa making serious waves. It seems with almost every new product launch and social justice movement, there’s a well-thought-out hashtag attached; proving that the grouping tool is becoming more and more powerful in this digital age; but are they necessary for efficient communication, and are we using them to their full potential? CNBC Africa spoke to Anne Mazimhaka, Comms expert & Co-Founder of Illume Creative Studio for more.