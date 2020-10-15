UN Women, Standard Bank collaborate to empower female farmers in Africa
UN Women and Standard Bank have partnered up to equip female farmers in Africa with the skills and resources needed to grow their businesses, and succeed over the long term. This project is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; particularly when it comes to gender equality, access to decent work, and economic growth. Nidhi Tandon, Socio-economic Advisor for the East & Southern Africa Region, UN Women joins CNBC Africa for more.