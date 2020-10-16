ABSA looks to equip SA’s youth with cyber skills to fight poverty

October is global Cyber Security Awareness Month. With the country’s ailing economy and high numbers of unemployment; ABSA is developing cyber skills to alleviate poverty, and is assessing the skills shortage in cybersecurity. Absa set up the Cybersecurity Academy with the Maharishi Institute to bring marginalised youth through the institute, giving them a hot skill and financial empowerment so they can earn a living: The intention is to set-up an academy on the Cape Flats, and train 300 people a year. Sandro Bucchianeri, Chief Security Officer at ABSA joins CNBC Africa for more.