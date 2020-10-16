BK Capital launches first open-ended trust fund
Capital a subsidiary of Bank of Kigali has launched the bank’s first open-ended trust fund with an aim of investing in safe instruments? BK Could this spur investment in the sector? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera caught up with the Managing Director of BK Capital, Carine Umutoni for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
UN Women, Standard Bank collaborate to empower female farmers in Africa
UN Women and Standard Bank have partnered up to equip female farmers in Africa with the skills and resources needed to grow their businesses, and succeed over the long term. This project is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; particularly when it comes to gender equality, access to decent work, and economic growth. Nidhi Tandon, Socio-economic Advisor for the East & Southern Africa Region, UN Women joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
PSG Group CEO: How to look at the results
The PSG Group has reported a headline loss per share of R14.14 against earnings of R5.68 in the previous comparable period. This is due to challenging trading conditions, brought on by COVID-19. The investment holding company has declared an ad hoc interim gross dividend of R1.64 per share. The group was reporting for the first time, after significant corporate action was undertaken with Capitec Bank. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: Uganda prepares to reopen schools
In Uganda, the country shared plans to re-open schools. Furthermore, $3.2 million is estimated to have been stolen in the latest hack incident that compromised Uganda’s mobile money network. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COMESA to develop a regional digital common payment scheme for small businesses
Small and medium enterprises account for 80 per cent of the African economy but remain less competitive due in part to lack of a platform which accommodates digital cross-border payments by SMEs. To address this, COMESA Business Council has been making consultations with stakeholders on the establishment of a regional digital common payments policy which would inform the proposed digital integrated retail payment scheme for SMEs. Sandra Uwera, CEO, COMESA Business Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Brandcom
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox