Black Friday in 2020: Here’s what consumers will be looking for
South Africans have embraced Black Friday with gusto over the years. Over the past decade Black Friday deals have seen sales skyrocket for both brick-and-mortar retailers and their e-Commerce counterparts. In 2020, online retailers can expect a bumper sales period over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as shoppers avoid physical retail stores and shopping malls over COVID-19 fears. Warrick Kernes, Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy joins CNBC Africa for more.