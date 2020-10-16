Aston Martin is considered Britain’s answer to Ferrari. The automaker is known for cars like the Aston Martin Vantage and DB 11, but the Aston Martin DBX made news as the brand’s first SUV. However, repeatedly, throughout its long history, the brand has fallen on some tough financial times. When Aston Martin Lagonda went public in 2018, shares cost about $24.60. In May 2020, they had dropped to around 50 cents. With the coronavirus’s economic fallout battering the automotive sector, the legendary name is desperate to turn itself around. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Can Aston Martin's SUV Save The Legendary Brand?