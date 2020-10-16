Can Aston Martin’s SUV Save The Legendary Brand?

Aston Martin is considered Britain's answer to Ferrari. The automaker is known for cars like the Aston Martin Vantage and DB 11, but the Aston Martin DBX made news as the brand's first SUV. However, repeatedly, throughout its long history, the brand has fallen on some tough financial times. When Aston Martin Lagonda went public in 2018, shares cost about $24.60. In May 2020, they had dropped to around 50 cents. With the coronavirus's economic fallout battering the automotive sector, the legendary name is desperate to turn itself around.
According to Swiss Re Institute, Sigma, the Infrastructure gap in emerging economies is projected to reach about $520 billion annually over the next 20 years. Jerome Haegeli, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Swiss Re says it is now more than ever important to invest in sustainable, quality infrastructure which will close access gaps and improves economic and social outcomes. Haegeli joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to look at how the COVID-19 is impacting perception for infrastructure financing.
South Africans have embraced Black Friday with gusto over the years. Over the past decade Black Friday deals have seen sales skyrocket for both brick-and-mortar retailers and their e-Commerce counterparts. In 2020, online retailers can expect a bumper sales period over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as shoppers avoid physical retail stores and shopping malls over COVID-19 fears. Warrick Kernes, Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy joins CNBC Africa for more.
With Covid-19 leaving a trail of destruction in its path, it is said that South African women will be hit the hardest.
October is global Cyber Security Awareness Month. With the country’s ailing economy and high numbers of unemployment; ABSA is developing cyber skills to alleviate poverty, and is assessing the skills shortage in cybersecurity. Absa set up the Cybersecurity Academy with the Maharishi Institute to bring marginalised youth through the institute, giving them a hot skill and financial empowerment so they can earn a living: The intention is to set-up an academy on the Cape Flats, and train 300 people a year. Sandro Bucchianeri, Chief Security Officer at ABSA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
