COVID-19: How the pandemic has highlighted the need for sustainable finance
Africa’s growth has been set back by the impact of COVID-19, with the continent demanding a new approach to economic development. It has also highlighted the importance of sustainability and raised the focus on environmental, social and corporate governance issues. Standard Bank has released a report delving into sustainable finance. Joining CNBC Africa unpack the findings is Nigel Beck, Global Head of Environmental & Social Risk & Finance at Standard Bank.