How COVID-19 is impacting perception for infrastructure financing

According to Swiss Re Institute, Sigma, the Infrastructure gap in emerging economies is projected to reach about $520 billion annually over the next 20 years. Jerome Haegeli, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Swiss Re says it is now more than ever important to invest in sustainable, quality infrastructure which will close access gaps and improves economic and social outcomes. Haegeli joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to look at how the COVID-19 is impacting perception for infrastructure financing.