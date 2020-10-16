How this initiative is empowering women in rural areas with hair products

All eyes were on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon, as he outlined the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan. This is as the government charts the road to recovery, after an economic bloodbath left by Covid-19. With devastating unemployment, Ramaphosa has committed to creating more than 800 000 jobs in the immediate term, through infrastructure investment over the next four years. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the President’s plan is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.