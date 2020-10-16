How this initiative is empowering women in rural areas with hair products
With Covid-19 leaving a trail of destruction in its path, it is said that South African women will be hit the hardest.
| Updated:
- Tags
- pro
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
SA’s economic recovery plan: Did it hit the spot?
All eyes were on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon, as he outlined the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan. This is as the government charts the road to recovery, after an economic bloodbath left by Covid-19. With devastating unemployment, Ramaphosa has committed to creating more than 800 000 jobs in the immediate term, through infrastructure investment over the next four years. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the President’s plan is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
Videos
UN Women, Standard Bank collaborate to empower female farmers in Africa
UN Women and Standard Bank have partnered up to equip female farmers in Africa with the skills and resources needed to grow their businesses, and succeed over the long term. This project is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; particularly when it comes to gender equality, access to decent work, and economic growth. Nidhi Tandon, Socio-economic Advisor for the East & Southern Africa Region, UN Women joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
PSG Group CEO: How to look at the results
The PSG Group has reported a headline loss per share of R14.14 against earnings of R5.68 in the previous comparable period. This is due to challenging trading conditions, brought on by COVID-19. The investment holding company has declared an ad hoc interim gross dividend of R1.64 per share. The group was reporting for the first time, after significant corporate action was undertaken with Capitec Bank. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: Uganda prepares to reopen schools
In Uganda, the country shared plans to re-open schools. Furthermore, $3.2 million is estimated to have been stolen in the latest hack incident that compromised Uganda’s mobile money network. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Brandcom
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox