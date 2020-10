Broll Ghana says the closure of the country’s borders to curb the spread of the COVID-19 led to the suspension of many on-going transactions in the office rental market. Broll Ghana also says that Ghana’s office market is currently a ‘tenant’s market’ and will remain so in the short to medium term. Aba Asante-Koranchie, Head, Corporate Real Estate Services, Broll Ghana joins CNBC Africa for more.