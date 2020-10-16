U.S payment firm Stripe buys Nigeria’s Paystack
Global payments firm Stripe has entered into an agreement to acquire Nigerian payments company, Paystack, as they aim to make online and offline payments easier for African businesses. Shola Akinlade, CEO and Co-Founder of Paystack joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the details.
