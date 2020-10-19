Ask Africa CEO on the impact of lockdown on business outlook

49 per cent of CEOs in 100 countries have a significantly more negative business outlook, than on 1st of March. This is according to a new survey by YPO, the global leadership community of 28 000 Chief Executives. Business leaders in Australia, New Zealand and the United States have the most positive overall business outlook. With leaders in Europe, Latin America and South Asia tipping on the negative side of the scale. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the survey is Andrea Rademeyer, YPO Member and CEO of Ask Africa.