How data can help capital markets manage future shocks
The Nigerian Stock Exchange aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of data in mitigating shocks in the capital markets and focus on how identifying consistent patterns can help deliver a better return on investment. Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division at the NSE joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
BK Capital launches first open-ended trust fund
Capital a subsidiary of Bank of Kigali has launched the bank’s first open-ended trust fund with an aim of investing in safe instruments? BK Could this spur investment in the sector? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera caught up with the Managing Director of BK Capital, Carine Umutoni for more.
IITA on how to leverage tech to fight crop diseases
Many crops in Africa are infected by diseases which undermine production and affect livelihoods of farmers. Take Banana Xanthomonas Wilt, a disease that affects banana, one of the major staple crops in Rwanda and the region. Marc Schut, Country Representative for Rwanda at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture discusses how technology is being leveraged to fight this and other crop diseases.
SA’s economic recovery plan: Did it hit the spot?
All eyes were on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon, as he outlined the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan. This is as the government charts the road to recovery, after an economic bloodbath left by Covid-19. With devastating unemployment, Ramaphosa has committed to creating more than 800 000 jobs in the immediate term, through infrastructure investment over the next four years. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the President’s plan is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
UN Women, Standard Bank collaborate to empower female farmers in Africa
UN Women and Standard Bank have partnered up to equip female farmers in Africa with the skills and resources needed to grow their businesses, and succeed over the long term. This project is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; particularly when it comes to gender equality, access to decent work, and economic growth. Nidhi Tandon, Socio-economic Advisor for the East & Southern Africa Region, UN Women joins CNBC Africa for more.
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
