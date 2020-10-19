How the insurance sector can play a role in Africa’s recovery

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen certain sporting activities return to our televisions slightly different than we had known them before. From the NBA Finals and the Champion’s League opting to exclude spectators all together; to events like the French Open allowing for only a percentage of their seats to be occupied by fans; new measures reducing contact is charactering the return of sports. So, could this be the next step for the East African sports industry? CNBC Africa spoke to Sports Analyst, Sharon Allela for more.