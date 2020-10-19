How the revised land transfer fees impact Rwanda’s investment landscape

Rwanda has announced that new revised land transfer fees will be introduced in December of this year; this comes as the Government is currently in the process of digitising land titles. On this CNBC Africa Special, we speak to the Head of the Land Administration Department of the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority, Grace Nishimwe and Attorney at LandLab Law Firm, Damascene Munyangaju to discuss what these changes and other land policy in the country mean for investment.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How the revised land transfer fees impact Rwanda’s investment landscape

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has announced that new revised land transfer fees will be introduced in December of this year; this comes as the Government is currently in the process of digitising land titles. On this CNBC Africa Special, we speak to the Head of the Land Administration Department of the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority, Grace Nishimwe and Attorney at LandLab Law Firm, Damascene Munyangaju to discuss what these changes and other land policy in the country mean for investment....
Read more
Videos

Assessing Africa’s preparedness in handling food systems shocks

CNBC Africa -
As the world marks World Food Day today, CNBC Africa spoke with John Macharia, Country Manager, AGRA, Kenya on Africa's preparedness in handling food systems shocks and the needed global action to improve the systems.
Read more
Videos

How data can help capital markets manage future shocks

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Stock Exchange aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of data in mitigating shocks in the capital markets and focus on how identifying consistent patterns can help deliver a better return on investment. Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division at the NSE joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Read more
Videos

Is President Donald Trump Or Joe Biden Better For The Stock Market?

CNBC Africa -
The outcome of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will likely have a major impact on the equity market. Although the economy has historically performed better under a Democratic president, that doesn’t always necessarily reflect on market performance. However, which party controls the White House can still be an important element for those looking to earn big in the market. So how does the U.S. election impact the stock market and how should investors prepare? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Is President Donald Trump Or Joe Biden Better For The Stock Market?...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more
Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved