Jumia Food on the main drivers of online food & beverage delivery trends in Africa
Online food delivery is one of the fastest growing online segments and the food and beverage market is expected to reach $1Trillion by 2030.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
What’s the future of Nigeria’s fintech & payments space?
Experts have described the deal between Paystack and U.S firm Stripe as one of the largest Mergers and Acquisition deal in Nigeria’s fintech industry one which they say shows that the industry is moving in the right direction. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for a conversation on the future of Nigeria’s Fintech space are; Collins Onuegbu, Executive Vice Chairman of Signal Alliance and Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital.
Videos
Growth of African economies: Where the opportunities are
Economies all over the world are putting in plans to stimulate growth, so they can recover from COVID-19. We are seeing a resurgence of private capital investment in infrastructure and food security, in both developed and emerging economies. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to unlock major infrastructure investment in the country. Greg Swenson, Founding Partner at Brigg Macadam joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Ask Africa CEO on the impact of lockdown on business outlook
49 per cent of CEOs in 100 countries have a significantly more negative business outlook, than on 1st of March. This is according to a new survey by YPO, the global leadership community of 28 000 Chief Executives. Business leaders in Australia, New Zealand and the United States have the most positive overall business outlook. With leaders in Europe, Latin America and South Asia tipping on the negative side of the scale. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the survey is Andrea Rademeyer, YPO Member and CEO of Ask Africa.
Videos
Ugandan opposition party headquarters raided by police
News of Ugandan opposition party, NUP’s headquarters being raided by Ugandan security forces made international headlines. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst, Kenneth Agutamba to get the full story and to discuss what this means for the future of opposition leader, Bobi Wine’s campaign.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Brandcom
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox