Kenya sees increase in value of exports despite COVID-19
According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the value of Kenyan exports in the first eight months of 2020 increased by $183.9 million to $3.89 billion compared to the same period last year. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Ugandan opposition party headquarters raided by police
News of Ugandan opposition party, NUP’s headquarters being raided by Ugandan security forces made international headlines. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst, Kenneth Agutamba to get the full story and to discuss what this means for the future of opposition leader, Bobi Wine’s campaign.
Videos
How COVID-19 impacts the resumption of sporting events in East Africa
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen certain sporting activities return to our televisions slightly different than we had known them before. From the NBA Finals and the Champion’s League opting to exclude spectators all together; to events like the French Open allowing for only a percentage of their seats to be occupied by fans; new measures reducing contact is charactering the return of sports. So, could this be the next step for the East African sports industry? CNBC Africa spoke to Sports Analyst, Sharon Allela for more.
Videos
Assessing Africa’s preparedness in handling food systems shocks
As the world marks World Food Day today, CNBC Africa spoke with John Macharia, Country Manager, AGRA, Kenya on Africa's preparedness in handling food systems shocks and the needed global action to improve the systems.
Videos
How data can help capital markets manage future shocks
The Nigerian Stock Exchange aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of data in mitigating shocks in the capital markets and focus on how identifying consistent patterns can help deliver a better return on investment. Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division at the NSE joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Brandcom
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox