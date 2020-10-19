Nigerian equities opens week in red
Nigeria’s equities market gained 0.86 per cent last week supported largely by gains in the banking sector which is up 12.7 per cent this quarter. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa to discuss what we can expect this week.
Polls close in tense Guinea election
Polls opened in Guinea on Sunday as citizens trooped to polling units to cast their votes in a controversial and high-stake election. In the build-up to Guinea’s election protesters have marched against President Conde’s third-term bid, describing it as unconstitutional. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fitch affirms Ghana’s ‘B’ rating, outlook stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ghana's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a stable outlook. According to Fitch, the affirmation reflects its expectation of a gradual recovery in Ghana’s economic performance and fiscal revenues following the COVID-19 shock. Jermaine Leonard, Director and Primary Analyst for Ghana at Fitch Ratings joins CNBC Africa to discuss the metrics behind the ratings.
How start-ups can get the best from an M&A transaction
Nigeria's tech ecosystem has received more headlines, with the recent deal between U.S firm Stripe and Nigeria’s payments company, Paystack. For start-ups, how can they get the best from an M& A transaction? Babajimi Ayorinde, Partner TNP-An Andersen Collaborating Firm joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation.
COVID-19: How the pandemic has highlighted the need for sustainable finance
Africa’s growth has been set back by the impact of COVID-19, with the continent demanding a new approach to economic development.
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
