Protests in Nigeria & Cote d’Ivoire threaten to slow economic activity
Protests in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire are threatening to once again slow economic activity. In Nigeria, protests against police brutality have been gathering momentum across the country, with mounting fears that it could worsen the already difficult economic situation. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that the protests are adversely affecting business and could lead to a shutdown of the economy if not properly managed. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.