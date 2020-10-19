Ugandan opposition party headquarters raided by police
News of Ugandan opposition party, NUP’s headquarters being raided by Ugandan security forces made international headlines. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst, Kenneth Agutamba to get the full story and to discuss what this means for the future of opposition leader, Bobi Wine’s campaign.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
COVID-19: How the pandemic has highlighted the need for sustainable finance
Africa’s growth has been set back by the impact of COVID-19, with the continent demanding a new approach to economic development. It has also highlighted the importance of sustainability and raised the focus on environmental, social and corporate governance issues. Standard Bank has released a report delving into sustainable finance. Joining CNBC Africa unpack the findings is Nigel Beck, Global Head of Environmental & Social Risk & Finance at Standard Bank.
Videos
Guineans gear up for presidential elections: What’s at stake?
82-year-old President of Guinea, Alpha Conde; who has ruled the West African country for the last 10 years is seeking third term re-election at the polls this weekend. He will be contesting against a longtime rival Cellou Diallo in Sunday’s Presidential election. Achike Chude, Political Affairs Commentator and Vice Chairman of the Joint Action Front joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting perception for infrastructure financing
According to Swiss Re Institute, Sigma, the Infrastructure gap in emerging economies is projected to reach about $520 billion annually over the next 20 years. Jerome Haegeli, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Swiss Re says it is now more than ever important to invest in sustainable, quality infrastructure which will close access gaps and improves economic and social outcomes. Haegeli joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to look at how the COVID-19 is impacting perception for infrastructure financing.
Videos
Black Friday in 2020: Here’s what consumers will be looking for
South Africans have embraced Black Friday with gusto over the years. Over the past decade Black Friday deals have seen sales skyrocket for both brick-and-mortar retailers and their e-Commerce counterparts. In 2020, online retailers can expect a bumper sales period over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as shoppers avoid physical retail stores and shopping malls over COVID-19 fears. Warrick Kernes, Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Brandcom
Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Brandcom
Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility. Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox