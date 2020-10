Botswana supermarket chain Choppies and PwC’s Botswana branch are embroiled in a legal dispute, over the auditing firm not signing off the company’s 2018 accounts. The retailer blames the delay for the collapse in its share price, which led to its suspension from the Gaborone Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Ramachandran Ottapathu, CEO of Choppies joins CNBC Africa for more.