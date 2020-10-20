Health entrepreneur Lenias Hwenda on how to bring down the cost of medicine in Africa
One of the great divides this COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light is the difference between the survival prospects for the rich and the poor. Health entrepreneur Lenias Hwenda joins CNBC Africa's Chis Bishop to discuss how to bring down the cost of medicine in Africa.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
South Sudan: Oil firm bids to set up regional refinery
Trinity Energy Limited, South Sudan's oil marketing firm is set to invest $10million in its Kenyan operations and also plans to build a $500 million crude oil refinery in South Sudan to serve the region with refined petroleum products. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development &Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Africa Academy of Sciences on the state of clinical trials in Africa
Pfizer and BioNTech have recently started phase III trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. This comes at a time when a joint the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19 formed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union Commission for Social Affairs has endorsed a protocol for phase III clinical trials of herbal medicine for COVID-19 so what is the current state for clinical trials on the continent? Dr. Thomas Nyirenda, Director of Programs at the Africa Academy of Sciences joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
#ENDSARS: What the protests mean for Nigeria’s economy & investment outlook
The peaceful #EndSars protest against police brutality across Nigeria took a new turn in recent days, as hoodlums attempt to hijack the process.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: How Rwanda is responding to the economic fallout of school closures
The government of Rwanda revealed its plans to reopen schools, starting gradually in October and concluding in November 2020. The temporary school closure started in March 2020 as a means to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially the reopening of schools was planned for September 2020. This episode of Doing Business in Rwanda delves into the economic impact of the school closures....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox