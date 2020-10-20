Health entrepreneur Lenias Hwenda on how to bring down the cost of medicine in Africa

Pfizer and BioNTech have recently started phase III trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. This comes at a time when a joint the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19 formed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union Commission for Social Affairs has endorsed a protocol for phase III clinical trials of herbal medicine for COVID-19 so what is the current state for clinical trials on the continent? Dr. Thomas Nyirenda, Director of Programs at the Africa Academy of Sciences joins CNBC Africa for more.