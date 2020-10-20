Here’s how Kenya plans to boost uptake of electric vehicles

By 2025, electric vehicle imports will make up five per cent of the total number of vehicles registered in Kenya according to a new government strategy that aims to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The strategy will also require all new buildings to incorporate charging stations. To understand what this means to the automotive industry and the future electric mobility on the continent, CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Rebekah Shirley, Chief Research Officer at Power For All.
