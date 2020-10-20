IFC: Nigeria must focus on a wider private sector-led strategy
In its 2020 Country Private Sector Diagnostics report for Nigeria, the International Finance Corporation argues that Nigeria must focus on a wider private sector-led growth strategy to create millions of quality jobs for its population.
