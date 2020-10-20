Pick n Pay embarks on expansion drive, opens shop in Nigeria
Releasing its interim results today, Pick n Pay reported a 56.3 per cent drop in its comparable headline earnings. The retailer is preparing to open its first store in Nigeria. This is during a time when a number of South African retailers are withdrawing from the West African nation. Continuing its expansion drive, the supermarket chain also announced its purchase of the Bottles app. Pick n Pay CFO, Lerena Olivier joins CNBC Africa for more.