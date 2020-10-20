The money race between Trump and Biden heats up with two weeks left: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Brian Schwartz breaks down the big fundraising haul from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and what it means for the presidential race with exactly two weeks until Election Day.
RURA’s Director General speaks on new fares & public buses returning to full capacity
A recent cabinet resolution permitted public buses in Rwanda to operate at full capacity after months of running at half capacity as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. A few days after, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced revised transport fares which have drawn criticism from the public. So are the new fares fair? Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, Director General, Patrick Nyirishema explains.
#ENDSARS: 6 states institute judicial panels
Six of the 36 states in Nigeria have inaugurated Judicial panels on police brutality in their respective states. The move comes after a directive by the Nigeria Economic Council informing all state governors to take charge of these panels in the wake of the #ENDSARS protest. Valentine Utulu, Managing Partner at Legal Crest joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation.
Health entrepreneur Lenias Hwenda on how to bring down the cost of medicine in Africa
One of the great divides this COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light is the difference between the survival prospects for the rich and the poor. Health entrepreneur Lenias Hwenda joins CNBC Africa's Chis Bishop to discuss how to bring down the cost of medicine in Africa....
Institute for National Transformation’s Vincent Anigbogu on how to find solutions to the #Endsars protests
At this year’s Independence Day celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that sixty years of Nigeria’s nationhood provides an opportunity for everyone to ask questions on the extent to which the country has sustained the aspirations of its founding fathers. If it’s on the right course and if not how can Nigeria remedy and retrace its steps. Few days after the speech, Nigerian youths took to the streets to demand for police reforms after a young man was shot in Delta State by police officers. Professor Vincent Anigbogu, Director-General of the Institute for National Transformation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
