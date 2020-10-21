How Rwanda is leveraging tech to empower its teachers

Tensions in Nigeria are escalating, as citizens call for an end to Police brutality. About two weeks ago unrest erupted, with Nigerians voicing out their anger over abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Thousands have taken to the streets, with peaceful protesters being shot and killed. Amnesty International has blamed security forces. A curfew has also been imposed in the capital Lagos. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director at PR24 Nigeria share more insight.