How SA can prepare for a second COVID-19 wave in Europe

Europe has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with a second wave of COVID-19 threatening economies – economies that have already been battered by the pandemic. One of the concerns is South Africa’s preparation for the surge in cases in Europe. The markets are also looking at the looming U.S. Presidential election, and performance of emerging markets in the fourth quarter. Jameel Ahmad, Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA joins CNBC Africa for more.