Insider Trading And Congress: How Lawmakers Get Rich From The Stock Market

In spring 2020, four U.S. senators faced accusations of using insider knowledge about the coronavirus crisis to sell off hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock. A couple of months later, the investigations into senators Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Dianna Feinstein (D-CA), and James Inhofe (R-OK) were closed. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid the allegations. Congressional insider trading has long been a hot button issue, and lawmakers continue to look for a way to put an end to the practice. In 2012, the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act was passed following allegations of insider trading before the 2008 financial crisis. However, experts say the law didn't go far enough. Watch the video to find out how prevalent insider trading is in Congress and what's being done, and what's not being done, to stop it.
How SA can prepare for a second COVID-19 wave in Europe

CNBC Africa
Europe has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with a second wave of COVID-19 threatening economies – economies that have already been battered by the pandemic. One of the concerns is South Africa’s preparation for the surge in cases in Europe. The markets are also looking at the looming U.S. Presidential election, and performance of emerging markets in the fourth quarter. Jameel Ahmad, Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Long4Life CEO: Here’s where we see expansion opportunities

CNBC Africa
Investment firm Long4Life has reported a 75.5 per cent drop in interim profit, following a significant disruption on all group businesses, due to COVID-19. Long4Life - which owns Sportsmans Warehouse and Sorbet - has reported that trading profit for the six-months ended August declined to R49.1 million. Group revenue fell by 22.6 per cent to R1.4 billion. Long4Life CEO, Brian Joffe joins CNBC Africa for more.
#ENDSARS: Unrest escalates in Nigeria

CNBC Africa
Tensions in Nigeria are escalating, as citizens call for an end to Police brutality. About two weeks ago unrest erupted, with Nigerians voicing out their anger over abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Thousands have taken to the streets, with peaceful protesters being shot and killed. Amnesty International has blamed security forces. A curfew has also been imposed in the capital Lagos. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director at PR24 Nigeria share more insight.
UNCTAD on how to tackle trade barriers in Africa

CNBC Africa
Non-Tariff Barriers are among the main obstacles to intra-African trade. A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows that African countries could gain USD20BN each year by tackling these barriers at the continental level. CNBC Africa spoke to the Economic Affairs Officer at UNCTAD, Giovanni Valensisi, for more on trade barriers in Africa.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Acknowledged as the world's largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
