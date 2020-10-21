Sanlam Investments partners with Robeco to drive sustainable investing
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for sustainable finance, with economies aiming to build back better. To fast track its impact offering, Sanlam has partnered with Robeco – an international asset manager and pioneer in sustainable investing. Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
