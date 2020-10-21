Sanlam Investments partners with Robeco to drive sustainable investing

At this year’s Independence Day celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that sixty years of Nigeria’s nationhood provides an opportunity for everyone to ask questions on the extent to which the country has sustained the aspirations of its founding fathers. If it’s on the right course and if not how can Nigeria remedy and retrace its steps. Few days after the speech, Nigerian youths took to the streets to demand for police reforms after a young man was shot in Delta State by police officers. Professor Vincent Anigbogu, Director-General of the Institute for National Transformation joins CNBC Africa for more.